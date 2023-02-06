ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man stashes meth in underwear: Berea Police Blotter

Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his arrest. Police saw his...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in Georgia, accused in slaying of Maple Heights boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man in Georgia on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Bedford last month. David Harden III, 24, was taken into custody in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday in the slaying of 13-year-old Hysheen Thomas, police said. Bedford police, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department aided in locating Harden.
BEDFORD, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville police blotter

2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy