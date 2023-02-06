Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Related
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen more than $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies. He said the passenger-side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting was responsible....
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Man stashes meth in underwear: Berea Police Blotter
Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his arrest. Police saw his...
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
‘We are all livid:’ Cleveland man with disabilities beaten, robbed and sprayed with water gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A neighborhood is outraged after a beloved West Side community member was beaten and robbed early Wednesday morning. Joe Lewis was walking near West 130th Street and Carrington Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was beaten by a group of three men who also sprayed him with a water gun, Cleveland police said.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Suspect arrested in Georgia, accused in slaying of Maple Heights boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man in Georgia on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Bedford last month. David Harden III, 24, was taken into custody in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday in the slaying of 13-year-old Hysheen Thomas, police said. Bedford police, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department aided in locating Harden.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville police blotter
2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Drunken driver arrested after traveling 100 mph on wrong side of freeway: Mayfield Police Blotter
Around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2, a vehicle entered the village driving more than 100 mph while traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271. The incident was reported by multiple agencies, as the vehicle had also been traveling in the wrong lanes while coming from the east on Interstate 90.
Woman caught with $2,500 worth of stolen goods from four mall stores: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 5:45 p.m. Feb.. 3, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 26, for stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place. The woman was also found to be in possession of goods stolen from the mall stores Hollister, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora. The total amount of stolen merchandise amounted to $2,561.07.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0