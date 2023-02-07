ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York City Council Demands Pay Equity for City Government Employees

City Council Members Louis, left, & De La Rosa, center - the authors (photo: Emil Cohen/NYC Council) Our first women-majority New York City Council continues to make strides towards addressing critical inequities and disparities in the largest municipal workforce in the United States. The Council took an important step in addressing pay inequities in the municipal workforce with the recent passage of three bills. This legislative package aims to address pay disparities, occupational segregation, and the diversification and retention of city workers. Together, they will help to address many challenges impacting women and people of color in New York City.
Officials, Advocates Analyze Implications of Hochul's 'Housing Compact' on New York City

Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams & others at ground-breaking (photo: Kevin P. Coughlin/Governor's Office) Last month, in her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a “Housing Compact” to build 800,000 units of housing across the state over the next ten years. It is an ambitious plan that aims to tackle the state’s dire housing shortage by leveraging private development, setting mandatory housing creation targets, promoting density near mass transit stations, and easing regulations to bolster the state’s meager housing production.
Examining Midtown Traffic, Former NYC Transportation Commissioner Calls for New For-Hire Vehicle Regulations

As the MTA and partners prepare to implement congestion pricing in New York City to raise needed funds for transit infrastructure and reduce traffic, a former New York City transportation commissioner proposes that the state and city should primarily target for-hire vehicles that he assesses as the true culprits behind Midtown’s congestion woes.
Max Politics Podcast: Why It Costs New York So Much More to Expand the Subway, with Eric Goldwyn

February 8, 2023 - Max Politics Podcast: Why It Costs New York So Much More to Expand the Subway, with Eric Goldwyn. Eric Goldwyn, a professor who has led a team at the NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management, joined the show to discuss his team's research on building transit and why it costs so much more in New York than other places around the world. The Transit Costs Project just released its New York Case examining the exorbitant, late, and over-budget first phase of the Second Avenue Subway as well as its Final Report.
