February 8, 2023 - Max Politics Podcast: Why It Costs New York So Much More to Expand the Subway, with Eric Goldwyn. Eric Goldwyn, a professor who has led a team at the NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management, joined the show to discuss his team's research on building transit and why it costs so much more in New York than other places around the world. The Transit Costs Project just released its New York Case examining the exorbitant, late, and over-budget first phase of the Second Avenue Subway as well as its Final Report.

