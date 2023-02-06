Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
comicon.com
Preview: The Beasts Invade In ‘The Lonesome Hunters’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Lonesome Hunters TPB, out next week from Tyler Crook. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
comicon.com
A Daring Film Crew Exposes Never-Before-Been Truths In ‘Hulk Annual’ #1
Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new Hulk Annual this May. Written by David Pepose and drawn by Caio Majado, the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
comicon.com
Reunited, Recharged Era Continues In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #105
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105. The bold and greatly anticipated Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. New players...
comicon.com
Betrayed! Previewing David Messina’s ‘3Keys’ #5
“Bearing the weight of grief and betrayal, Noah and Theon find themselves a weakened but final bulwark against the Great Old Ones in this concluding clash with a giant kaiju in the heart of Manhattan! Cover-to-cover action courtesy of DAVID MESSINA!. Featuring variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO (We Only...
comicon.com
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
comicon.com
‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 Sells Out, Returns For Third Printing
BOOM! Studios has announced that Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer AndWorld Design, has once again sold out at the distributor level!. Maceo and Mezzy have never met...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman / Spawn: Unplugged’ #1 From McFarlane And Capullo
“Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!”
comicon.com
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
comicon.com
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
comicon.com
Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Stand Strong Against The Tribulation Events In Kael Ngu’s ‘Avengers’ #1 Cover
A new era of Avengers is on the horizon. All week long, fans can see the stunning variant covers that will grace the debut issue of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s upcoming run. Today, check out acclaimed cover artist Kael Ngu’s cover that shows the entire team in action.
comicon.com
‘Agent Elvis’ Gets First Trailer
Elvis Presley (Matthew McConaughey) trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll. Agent Elvis will be a ten-episode adult animation series from Sony Pictures Animation. The show was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, with character designs by Robert Valley, and an original score was composed by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. This is a star-studded creative team to bring a superstar into a rockin’ animated series!
comicon.com
Barely Surviving Your First Look At ‘House Of Slaughter’ #12
Something is Killing the Children, from the minds of writer James Tynion IV and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera, written by Tate Brombal, illustrated by Antonio Fuso, colored by Miquel Muerto, and lettered by AndWorld Design. Alone after barely surviving a monster’s massacre, Sunny is elusive to Jace–but not the White...
comicon.com
Earth Attacked In ‘Monarch’ #1 Preview
A new tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction hits close to home!. Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is but as Travon has learned all too well growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth-and it only spells doom for life as we know it!
comicon.com
The Painful Cost Of One’s Deadliest Sins: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #14
‘Black Panther’ #14 delivers by facing the title character with a status quo-shattering development that has been building for most of the previous thirteen issues. An emotional action-packed issue that delivers on multiple levels, standing as a perfect penultimate issue for this short-lived but powerful series. Overall. When one...
Comments / 0