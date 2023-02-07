ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

AJK
3d ago

We have five oil refineries in North Salt Lake, the oil is all regional. We should have the lowest prices in the nation. The Utah Petroleum Institute and the State Legislature are screwing us over and it’s been happening for years.

straight up
3d ago

this is Bull the rich get richer and the poor get poor. just another reason to raise the prices to line the pockets of the rich. oil companies and gas companies are already making mega millions and prices are up for them why is our prices going up they're making bank while we suffer. I think we should fire the whole government and start over it is too corrupt

William
3d ago

I wonder how many of our elected officials are stock holders in the petroleum industry 🧐 Because they always seem to come up with questionable excuses but never actually act on the problem 😳 can anyone say GREED 🤬

