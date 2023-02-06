ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS42.com

Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they had in 2021 when the Chiefs were vying for a second-consecutive Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy