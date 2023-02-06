Nighttime visitor seeks resident’s help after running out of gas: Gates Mills Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Two drivers pass stopped school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3 p.m. Jan. 30, a Bay Village School District bus driver reported that someone had passed his stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign deployed. After reviewing the school bus video and a brief investigation, the driver was identified as a 38-year-old woman from Avon Lake. She was cited.
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville police blotter
2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
Resident calls police after $2,500 check is altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen more than $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies. He said the passenger-side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting was responsible....
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Drunken driver arrested after traveling 100 mph on wrong side of freeway: Mayfield Police Blotter
Around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2, a vehicle entered the village driving more than 100 mph while traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271. The incident was reported by multiple agencies, as the vehicle had also been traveling in the wrong lanes while coming from the east on Interstate 90.
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Emergency culvert repair closes Donna Rae Drive in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Emergency construction on a failing storm culvert under Donna Rae Drive means the popular cut-through street will be closed next week. “This was not a scheduled repair,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “The service department discovered the situation during routine work late in 2022.
