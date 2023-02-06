Read full article on original website
dirt racer
3d ago
my only issue in all this exposure to this incident is why is this take so much more attention then any other missing person report...I feel this ain't fair to others that have family or friends that went missing but barely get air time... just a thought
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOUB
A former Meigs County sheriff is accused of theft and other crimes involving the withdrawal of public funds for personal use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – A former Meigs County Sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to taking public fund for personal use. Keith Wood faces felony counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and misuse of credit cards and misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.
WTAP
Wood County looks to expand home confinement program
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard told WTAP that law enforcement is expanding the area’s home confinement program. There are multiple reasons for this expansion. One is cost. Woodyard said housing inmates will soon get more expensive. The daily cost will rise from $48.50 to $53.
WTAP
Tips to keep kids safe from online solicitation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following recent arrests associated with soliciting minors online local law enforcement share tips on staying safe online. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says communication and trust are the most important ways to keep your kids safe. Finding a way to explain to your kids what solicitation...
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
WTAP
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
meigsindypress.com
Former Meigs County Sheriff Indicted
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. POMEROY, Ohio- The grand jury met today February 8, 2023 in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, and indicted former Sheriff Keith O. Wood on five charges.
WDTV
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg. Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger. Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative...
lootpress.com
Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug and Gun Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ashley Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to court documents...
WTAP
Bond reduction denied for Charles Rexroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Parkersburg man who was arrested after an assault of a police officer. Over New Years weekend, Charles Rexroad was arrested by Parkersburg police after assaulting and injuring an officer. With an officer suffering a leg fracture in the process.
WTAP
Local businesses help Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office get a new K9
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stanley Electric of Parkersburg, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, and several other businesses and grants were used to get the new K9 in Ritchie County. Luna will be joining the current K9, Deacon, at the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office when she and her handler, Sergeant Katrina Barnes,...
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
WTAP
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The crash occurred on the 200 block of Grand Central Ave. around 12:20 PM Thursday. Lieutenant Sheaves with Vienna Police Department told WTAP it might have been caused from someone having a medical issue. Three north bound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash. Two...
Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Tara Metz Jailed for Assault in Grantsville
In a complaint filed in Calhoun Magistrate Court, Corporal D.C. Moore of the West Virginia State Police stated that on February 1, 2023 Michelle Kellar advised him that she was assaulted by Tara Metz. She advised Cpl. Moore that she had been walking toward Walgreens and was walking a little behind Metz. Tara Metz turned around and began cussing Kellar saying that she was going to “beat her a- -“ Metz then dropped what she was carrying and started pulling her jackets off making a threatening gesture.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
