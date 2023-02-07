Read full article on original website
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
comicon.com
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
comicon.com
It’s A Scream: Previewing ‘Art Brut’ #3
“Get ready for a real SCREAM, as Art & Co dive into Edvard Munch’s iconic painting to see what all that noise is about!. And lest it bears repeating: this issue features new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, as the lost adventures of Art Brut continue apace!”
comicon.com
Preview: The Beasts Invade In ‘The Lonesome Hunters’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Lonesome Hunters TPB, out next week from Tyler Crook. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
comicon.com
‘Dungeon Degenerates’ Is Back For A Fifth Printing On Kickstarter
Goblinko is going back to the well with the monolith of solo and group play, Dungeon Degenerates. The lowbrow underground board game is so popular, it’s getting a 5th printing. Unique art with a Punk, Metal and Stoner ethos; a Universal Horror take on The Wizard of Oz… Players...
comicon.com
A Daring Film Crew Exposes Never-Before-Been Truths In ‘Hulk Annual’ #1
Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new Hulk Annual this May. Written by David Pepose and drawn by Caio Majado, the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage.
comicon.com
Daniel Dae Kim To Star, Executive Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘Butterfly’
Another Boom! Studios comic book is molting into a TV series. The company recently announced its 2015 graphic novel Butterfly, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone, is being adapted into a television series at Amazon Studios. The original comic centered on David Jung, a “highly unpredictable” former member of the US intelligence community living in South Korea. His life unravels when a choice made years earlier comes back to haunt him and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a “deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
comicon.com
What Dreams May Come: Reviewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #02
Wanda Maximoff’s magical return to the realms of heroism continues as the second issue of ‘Scarlet Witch’ doesn’t lose a beat following that fantastic debut issue, continuing to redefine the character and showcase a deep love for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Simply a delight from start to finish, colorful and gorgeous work that propels the character to the heights she deserves.
comicon.com
The 2023 UK Comic-Con Calendar: Thought Bubble, The Lakes And Comica
The convention slate here in the UK continues to fill up with comics goodness, including two of the best in the world and the return of a classic – Thought Bubble Festival, The Lakes International Comics Festival, and Comica London. As the year moves on (and so fast), we’re...
comicon.com
Preview: Top Agents Gone Rogue In ‘Mind MGMT- Bootleg’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Mind MGMT: Bootleg HC, out next week from writer Matt Kindt, artists Farel Dalrymple, Matt Lesniewski, David Rubin, and Jill Thompson, and colorist Bill Crabree. Mind MGMT was a covert government agency of psychic super spies that fell into oblivion after one...
comicon.com
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
comicon.com
‘Wytches’ Goes To Series At Prime Video
Amazon is back to buying up all the comics it can. Deadline reports Prime Video has given a series order to an animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock‘s Wytches. The original comic book, published by Image, focused on Sailor Rooks, a seven-year-old whose family moves to “a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters — ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires — lurks beneath the town.”
comicon.com
Preview: The Newest Shared Universe Is Launched In ‘Torrent’ #1
From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante”.
comicon.com
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
comicon.com
Earth Attacked In ‘Monarch’ #1 Preview
A new tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction hits close to home!. Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is but as Travon has learned all too well growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth-and it only spells doom for life as we know it!
comicon.com
‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 Sells Out, Returns For Third Printing
BOOM! Studios has announced that Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer AndWorld Design, has once again sold out at the distributor level!. Maceo and Mezzy have never met...
