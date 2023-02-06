Read full article on original website
Late NJ Republican Councilwoman's Family Still Seeking Answers In Her Death
It’s been a week since Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican city councilwoman from New Jersey, was found dead in her car, and her family is still waiting for an update from police. As previously reported, Dwumfour was found in the vehicle outside of her home, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, they had not arrested anyone in connection to her death.
