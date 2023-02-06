Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) has been ruled out through the All-Star break. Curry will be re-evaluated after the break for the leg injury he suffered on February 4. That means his next opportunity to play will be on February 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the front end of a back-to-back. Jordan Poole will continue to start in place of Curry and Klay Thompson will have more shots available. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo are other beneficiaries from Curry's injury. The Warriors also brought back Gary Payton II at the trade deadline on Thursday to help prop up the backcourt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO