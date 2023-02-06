Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
Aaron Holiday (illness) out for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Suns. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Holiday...
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available on Thursday after playing through the injury for multiple games in a row. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
Stephen Curry (leg) sidelined for Warriors through All-Star break
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) has been ruled out through the All-Star break. Curry will be re-evaluated after the break for the leg injury he suffered on February 4. That means his next opportunity to play will be on February 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the front end of a back-to-back. Jordan Poole will continue to start in place of Curry and Klay Thompson will have more shots available. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo are other beneficiaries from Curry's injury. The Warriors also brought back Gary Payton II at the trade deadline on Thursday to help prop up the backcourt.
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
Blake Griffin operating in second unit role for Boston on Friday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 309.1 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage...
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
