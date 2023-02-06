Read full article on original website
Cats in need of newspapers, other essential donations
Apparently cats like to read newspapers. The Animal Fix Clinic, a nonprofit formerly known as Fix Our Ferals, is on the lookout for newspapers, supplies and other donations to use in caring for cats. “Our cats want your old newspapers,” said the Animal Fix Clinic on Facebook, adding, “In this...
Animal shelters running out of room, adoption fees waived
If you’re looking for a pet, now is your chance to save a life and save money The Contra Costa County Animal Services says more than 100 of dogs and cats they need to find homes for, or at least foster homes. To help you help the pets, officials said they are going to waive […]
All adoption fees for dogs being waived at Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Feb. 4
(KTXL) — Adoption fees for dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be waived for 12 hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sacramento County said. The shelter is “critically full,” which prompted the Adopt-a-Thon event. All fees will be waived from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sacramento County said the adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, […]
sfstandard.com
SF Hospital Needs Help Identifying ‘Well Groomed’ Mystery Woman
UCSF Health is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a mystery patient in its hospital. The patient was brought by ambulance to UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco on the afternoon of Jan. 31, after being picked up at Wooden Coffeehouse at 862 Cole St. She is a 35-year-old...
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after several people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
beyondthecreek.com
Anime Store Near Me Opens at Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek
If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
Richmond Art Center rolls out registration for spring classes
Have you ever fantasized about learning how to design jewelry? Or about crafting ceramics or creating your own dream journal?. All these creative skills and more are up for exploration at the Richmond Art Center (RAC) when it opens up registration for its spring semester classes Wed., Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
A Few of My Favorite Things: Best Local Make-out Spots
Valentine’s Day is Tues., Feb. 14, which sent me into a daydream about some of my favorite make-out spots with my sweet guy. Turns out that a number of my favorite scenic spots in Richmond and beyond are also great places to kiss. An added plus: most are free to enjoy! Let us know your favorite spots to smooch in the comments.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
