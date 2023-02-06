ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

KRON4 News

Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after several people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
NAPA, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Anime Store Near Me Opens at Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek

If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
ALAMEDA, CA
The Richmond Standard

A Few of My Favorite Things: Best Local Make-out Spots

Valentine’s Day is Tues., Feb. 14, which sent me into a daydream about some of my favorite make-out spots with my sweet guy. Turns out that a number of my favorite scenic spots in Richmond and beyond are also great places to kiss. An added plus: most are free to enjoy! Let us know your favorite spots to smooch in the comments.
RICHMOND, CA
Contra Costa Herald

San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
ANTIOCH, CA
