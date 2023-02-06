Read full article on original website
Brentwood Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond Brentwood store in the Meridian shopping center on Eager Road is closing.
Fairview Heights’ SkyZone plans more security after recent fight
Days after a violent fight on the grounds of SkyZone in Fairview Heights, business owners have agreed on plans to increase security around the site.
Missouri's new attorney general begins investigation into pediatric transgender center in St. Louis
Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Center in St. Louis. A whistleblower claimed the program designed to help transgender teens is harming them instead. Missouri’s new attorney general begins investigation …. Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office...
The new history of your stolen car
Criminals are no longer stealing cars for a joyride or to dismantle for parts. They want your car to commit violent crimes. A single mom from St. Louis County recently found out the hard way when her car ended up involved in a shooting in St. Charles. The new history...
City of St. Charles seeking legal assistance for water wells woes
FOX 2 continues to dig for answers about who is responsible for the water contamination in St. Charles. Five of the seven water wells in St. Charles are shut down, and while local leaders work out a plan to move forward, the city continues to buy water daily from St. Louis.
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL
Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Aldermen consider summer town hall meetings on Rams settlement money
Another committee is meeting Thursday to discuss the city's share of the Rams' NFL settlement money. Aldermen consider summer town hall meetings on Rams …. Another committee is meeting Thursday to discuss the city's share of the Rams' NFL settlement money. House passes bill to allow for state takeover of...
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
Emerson’s headquarters will stay in the St. Louis area
Emerson included news that they have chosen to remain in St. Louis in their report on first quarter earnings. Emerson’s headquarters will stay in the St. Louis …. Emerson included news that they have chosen to remain in St. Louis in their report on first quarter earnings. National Weather...
Multiple car crashes in St. Louis leave one dead and one injured
Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.
House fire in Cahokia Heights kills 2 people, injuring others
Two people are dead and several others, including firefighters, are injured after a Cahokia Heights house fire. House fire in Cahokia Heights kills 2 people, injuring …. Two people are dead and several others, including firefighters, are injured after a Cahokia Heights house fire. Vacant house fire in south St....
SLU Hospital participating in national trial to replace mitral valve without open-heart surgery
If you are suffering from severe heart valve disease, your physician may recommend heart valve replacement surgery. Valve replacement is the best option for patients whose valves have become irreparable due to disease. SLU Hospital participating in national trial to replace …. If you are suffering from severe heart valve...
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
$1.2 billion St. Louis riverfront plan moves forward
The St. Louis region is one step closer to seeing a plan approved for a major development along the riverfront and south of the Poplar Street Bridge.
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
