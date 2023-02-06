ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MO

KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
FOX2now.com

3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County

A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning. 3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln …. A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl. Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

The new history of your stolen car

Criminals are no longer stealing cars for a joyride or to dismantle for parts. They want your car to commit violent crimes. A single mom from St. Louis County recently found out the hard way when her car ended up involved in a shooting in St. Charles. The new history...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri's new attorney general begins investigation into pediatric transgender center in St. Louis

Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Center in St. Louis. A whistleblower claimed the program designed to help transgender teens is harming them instead. Missouri’s new attorney general begins investigation …. Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Catawissa Man Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend's Son

A Catawissa man was charged Wednesday with assaulting his girlfriend’s adult son. James W. Bess, Jr., 54, faces one count of third-degree assault. A woman told deputies that she had left the home Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of North Shore Drive in Catawissa due to Bess, her boyfriend, being intoxicated.
CATAWISSA, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for killing of woman, her 8-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man has received two life sentences for killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in South City in 2021. Prishun McClain was sentenced on Wednesday. He killed Terri Bankhead, 27 and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards on August 11, 2021. McClain lived in the same apartment building as Bankhead and Edwards, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in North City. Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and shot inside their apartment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

