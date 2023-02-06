Read full article on original website
'We knew that we needed to do something': Troy businesses support community after deadly crash
TROY, Mo. — A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler. Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger...
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
Multiple car crashes in St. Louis leave one dead and one injured
Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County
A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning. 3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln …. A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital...
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County highway crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl. Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
Lincoln County looking to close at least 4 cold cases
Residents in Foley, Missouri, lit up social media last week with posts about police investigators searching an area near where Bianca Piper disappeared in 2005.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
The new history of your stolen car
Criminals are no longer stealing cars for a joyride or to dismantle for parts. They want your car to commit violent crimes. A single mom from St. Louis County recently found out the hard way when her car ended up involved in a shooting in St. Charles. The new history...
Two teens arrested after Friday morning shooting
St. Ann police have arrested two teens who they say lured a man to a home and killed him.
Missouri's new attorney general begins investigation into pediatric transgender center in St. Louis
Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Center in St. Louis. A whistleblower claimed the program designed to help transgender teens is harming them instead. Missouri’s new attorney general begins investigation …. Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office...
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
3 Lincoln County high school students killed in crash Sunday morning
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people died and two others were seriously injured after a crash early Sunday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson, the Highway Patrol was requested to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at about 4:15 Sunday morning on South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road in Lincoln County.
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
Catawissa Man Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend's Son
A Catawissa man was charged Wednesday with assaulting his girlfriend’s adult son. James W. Bess, Jr., 54, faces one count of third-degree assault. A woman told deputies that she had left the home Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of North Shore Drive in Catawissa due to Bess, her boyfriend, being intoxicated.
Man sentenced for killing of woman, her 8-year-old daughter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man has received two life sentences for killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in South City in 2021. Prishun McClain was sentenced on Wednesday. He killed Terri Bankhead, 27 and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards on August 11, 2021. McClain lived in the same apartment building as Bankhead and Edwards, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in North City. Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and shot inside their apartment.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
