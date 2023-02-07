Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
onekindesign.com
Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living
This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
ABC 4
High Pressure once again settles over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Following a weak cold front, our temperatures are a bit chilly this morning and will be below average when it comes to our highs. The northern half of the state will be reaching the 20s and 30s depending on elevation,...
890kdxu.com
Reasons Utah Sucks! (if you’re thinking of moving here)
Utah is having a HUGE influx of move-ins and if you're considering moving in... let me tell you why you DO NOT want to move to Utah!. 1. EVERYONE is required to donate 10% of their income to the Mormon church. When you cross the border into Utah, you fill...
The court fight over the phrase ‘Bad Mormon’
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay applied for a trademark for “Bad Mormon.” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed a notice of opposition.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah expert explains connection between Ukraine and Turkey quake
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Professor Amos Guoira spoke Thursday on Inside Sources about the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in a region near Syria and Turkey. Guoira visited with KSL NewsRadio’s Boyd Matheson. Guoira explained why rescue efforts for Turkey and Syria are challenging during...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Utah Town Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned places have a certain beauty about them. These destinations can take us back in time, even if nature is slowly reclaiming them. While there are several abandoned locations around the state that are more well-known than others, Spring Canyon, Utah is one that is often overlooked but worth discovering.
kslnewsradio.com
Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers
SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Senator Lee and Governor Cox respond to the State of the Union
Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah and Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah were in attendance as President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
ABC 4
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
Utah's drought status drops dramatically over month, year
While most of Utah is still under the effects of the current drought, conditions have improved dramatically over the past month thanks to the nonstop snow that seems to be falling across the state.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
Comments / 0