Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
Freeman announces "Out of This World" theme for upcoming 5K
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System today announced its "Out of This World" theme for its upcoming 5K run & walk for Autism.
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
$50 million project announced to downtown Pittsburg's Block22
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A new building, a two-story pavilion, redevelopment of the historic Besse Hotel... Pittsburg State University announces some big changes in the Block22 neighborhood.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Fire battle early morning house fire; Fire Marshal investigating, house was vacant
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 6 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, reports of a structure fire at 2700 block S Hall, alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire and Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid.
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
The Big Three: school lockdown, T-bone crash, Gameco crash and Joplin robotics at the Super Bowl
BIG STORY #3: JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot.…
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
koamnewsnow.com
PSU celebrates the legacy of former artist Dr. Eva Jessye
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pitt State University today hosted an event at the Bicknell Center that celebrated the life and legacy of Kansas native Dr. Eva Jessye. Officials say Jessye served as Artist in Residence at PSU from 1978-1981.
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
Wild Security Cam Video Shows Car Blast Thru Joplin, MO Gamestop
The good news is that everyone is OK. The same can't be said for glass fixtures and games when a car blasted through the windows of a Joplin, Missouri game store as security camera video shows. This crazy scene happened on February 3, 2023 at a Joplin, Missouri Gamestop location....
koamnewsnow.com
Lions prepare for second meeting with rival Pitt State
The Missouri Southern women put their 9-game winning streak on the line Saturday against Pittsburg State. The MSSU women aim to push their winning streak to 10 games against the rival Gorillas Saturday.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
auroraadvertiser.net
Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett
Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
koamnewsnow.com
Sister wakes family to escape house fire; Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley calls 9-year-old ‘Brave and Heroic’
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Carthage Fire Dept responded to a house fire in their city and soon afterwards were told one of the children had alerted everyone to get out. Upon arrival units observed, “flames showing and it was immediately determined all residents had made...
Comments / 0