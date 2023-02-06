ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett

Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
MONETT, MO

