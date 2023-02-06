JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO