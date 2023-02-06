ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Work Moves to Spire as Space Mountain Cleanup Continues at Magic Kingdom

Crew members continue to work on cleaning up Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. From the courtyard of TRON Lightcycle / Run, we saw a crew member in a cherry picker near the base of the attraction. They were painting the lower edge of the mountain with a long...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Workforce Cuts to Impact all Sections of Company, Will Not Impact Hourly Park Operations Cast

Josh D’Amaro addressed the announcement that The Walt Disney Company would be cutting 7,000 jobs in an email to Cast Members today. D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, told Cast Members that the cuts will impact every section of the company, including Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, Disney does not expect these cuts to impact hourly frontline operations Cast.
WDW News Today

Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March

The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
WDW News Today

Construction Continues on Summer House on the Lake Structure in Disney Springs

Work continues on Summer House on the Lake, a new restaurant coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs. While the restaurant is still mostly lacking walls, corrugated paneling has been added to the ceiling atop a steel framework. There are multiple construction vehicles on site. The structure has...
WDW News Today

Construction Moves to the Top of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom

Construction has moved up to the top of Splash Mountain as it is transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. We’ve seen plenty of work on the ground since Splash Mountain closed just a few weeks ago. The water ride was drained and crews constructed pathways across...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 2/2/23 (Scaffolds Installed in Flume, Items Removed at Splash Mountain, Brown Derby Signs Missing, & More)

Good morning from Magic Kingdom. We have a big day planned with stops at Disney Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. We will be checking on construction updates and doing some shopping today. As always we will share all the new things we find, so let’s get started!
WDW News Today

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page

Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
WDW News Today

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising

According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
WDW News Today

$20,000 Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table Brings the Magic Home from Walt Disney World

If you’re longing for merchandise that stirs up nostalgia for the Main Street Electrical Parade, we might have just the piece. A custom, handmade Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table crafted by Artist Mark Seppala is available now at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs and it could be yours — if you have an eye-watering amount of money to spare.
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Reopens After 2022 Holiday Overlay at Disneyland

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland has reopened after a short closure to remove the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, which was extended into late January. Haunted Mansion Holiday is an annual overlay that brings characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” into the classic attraction. Each year, the overlay has a unique gingerbread house in the ballroom scene.

