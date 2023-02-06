Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Work Moves to Spire as Space Mountain Cleanup Continues at Magic Kingdom
Crew members continue to work on cleaning up Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. From the courtyard of TRON Lightcycle / Run, we saw a crew member in a cherry picker near the base of the attraction. They were painting the lower edge of the mountain with a long...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
WDW News Today
Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs, Park Capacity Down 20% During Peak Times, Iger Outlines Plans to Address Park Capacity Through New Lands, & More: Daily Recap (2/8/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: New Path Connecting Storybook Circus and Tomorrowland via TRON Lightcycle / Run Opens at Magic Kingdom
The new pathway that connects Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus in Magic Kingdom has now opened for guests enjoying the TRON Lightcycle / Run preview. Such a pathway existed prior to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run but was demolished. Join us for a walk down the new path in...
Disney World Responds To Lawsuit Regarding Annual Passes
Walt Disney World is being sued over its annual pass program.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Workforce Cuts to Impact all Sections of Company, Will Not Impact Hourly Park Operations Cast
Josh D’Amaro addressed the announcement that The Walt Disney Company would be cutting 7,000 jobs in an email to Cast Members today. D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, told Cast Members that the cuts will impact every section of the company, including Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, Disney does not expect these cuts to impact hourly frontline operations Cast.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Summer House on the Lake Structure in Disney Springs
Work continues on Summer House on the Lake, a new restaurant coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs. While the restaurant is still mostly lacking walls, corrugated paneling has been added to the ceiling atop a steel framework. There are multiple construction vehicles on site. The structure has...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Themed Lanterns Hung at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana,’ Cool Wash Ground Paved at EPCOT
Construction never seems to stop at EPCOT, so let’s take a look at all the various construction projects visible from the Monorail loop. In World Discovery, Cool Wash remains closed and under construction. But the ground within the station has been paved since our last construction update. In October,...
WDW News Today
Construction Moves to the Top of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom
Construction has moved up to the top of Splash Mountain as it is transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. We’ve seen plenty of work on the ground since Splash Mountain closed just a few weeks ago. The water ride was drained and crews constructed pathways across...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 2/2/23 (Scaffolds Installed in Flume, Items Removed at Splash Mountain, Brown Derby Signs Missing, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. We have a big day planned with stops at Disney Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. We will be checking on construction updates and doing some shopping today. As always we will share all the new things we find, so let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Main Splash Mountain Sign, Br’ers Statue, and More Removed as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Takeover Continues at Magic Kingdom
Work for the transformation to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues as more Splash Mountain elements are removed from the attraction. This morning, we arrived to find that the main Splash Mountain sign, the Br’ers Statue, and more have been removed. The main sign reading “Splash Mountain” with Br’er Rabbit...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page
Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
WDW News Today
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising
According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
WDW News Today
$20,000 Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table Brings the Magic Home from Walt Disney World
If you’re longing for merchandise that stirs up nostalgia for the Main Street Electrical Parade, we might have just the piece. A custom, handmade Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table crafted by Artist Mark Seppala is available now at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs and it could be yours — if you have an eye-watering amount of money to spare.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Reopens After 2022 Holiday Overlay at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland has reopened after a short closure to remove the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, which was extended into late January. Haunted Mansion Holiday is an annual overlay that brings characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” into the classic attraction. Each year, the overlay has a unique gingerbread house in the ballroom scene.
WDW News Today
Hours Extended Through April 1 at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom
The Walt Disney World calendar has been updated to extend the hours at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in February and March, and on April 1. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom will now be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on February 26, 28,...
