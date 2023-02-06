Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO