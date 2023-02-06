Read full article on original website
Roy
4d ago
If tenants can’t pay rent they should be forced out. Why should the owners have to absorb the debt and problems associated with it? During the covid crap I had multiple family’s living in each of my rentals with nobody paying rent. In the end it was more cost effective to tear them down than fix them. They even stripped the wiring, pipes and aluminum frames from windows and there was nothing I could do. Screw tenants. Put them on the streets.
Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill
State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Amy Moore named state director of cannabis regulation
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Amy Moore as the director of the cannabis regulation division Friday. Moore formerly served as deputy director and council for the department. According to a DHSS press release, she played a key role in the department when medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Her role in drafting regulation created a framework for medical marijuana.
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Proposed bills would provide property tax relief for seniors
The bills would freeze property tax assessments for seniors a year before they qualify for social security. Advocates say they hear from people in their 70s who are still working part time jobs so they can pay their property taxes.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
krcu.org
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
KOMU
Perfected House Bill 301 to add special prosecutor for violent crimes in the state
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives heard House Bill 301 Wednesday, which would address violent crime and public safety in the state. The bill initially passed in committee with 6 ayes, 3 noes, and one absence. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) authored the bill heard Wednesday in the bill perfection meeting.
mycouriertribune.com
How Missouri’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
KOMU
Chief Justice urges pay raise, fee renewal in annual address
Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson’s recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget. During Wilson’s State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will “help make sure the ground these...
Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain
The passing of Amendment 3 in the Show-Me State in November has prompted questions about where adults 21 or older can legally use marijuana products. The post Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children
Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
showmeprogress.com
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KOMU
Three public hearings set for March in Grain Belt Express case
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the schedule for public hearings in the Grain Belt Express case Wednesday. Two virtual hearings and one in-person hearing will be held in March:. March 6, 6 p.m., virtual. March 7, noon, at the Elks Lodge in Mexico (1705 Christopher Road)
