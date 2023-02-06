ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Roy
4d ago

If tenants can’t pay rent they should be forced out. Why should the owners have to absorb the debt and problems associated with it? During the covid crap I had multiple family’s living in each of my rentals with nobody paying rent. In the end it was more cost effective to tear them down than fix them. They even stripped the wiring, pipes and aluminum frames from windows and there was nothing I could do. Screw tenants. Put them on the streets.

Missouri Independent

Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill

State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Amy Moore named state director of cannabis regulation

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Amy Moore as the director of the cannabis regulation division Friday. Moore formerly served as deputy director and council for the department. According to a DHSS press release, she played a key role in the department when medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Her role in drafting regulation created a framework for medical marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers

Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

How Missouri’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Chief Justice urges pay raise, fee renewal in annual address

Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson’s recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget. During Wilson’s State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will “help make sure the ground these...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children

Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Three public hearings set for March in Grain Belt Express case

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the schedule for public hearings in the Grain Belt Express case Wednesday. Two virtual hearings and one in-person hearing will be held in March:. March 6, 6 p.m., virtual. March 7, noon, at the Elks Lodge in Mexico (1705 Christopher Road)
MISSOURI STATE

