Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse […]
Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
Whitestown man sentenced to 6 years in 2020 drunk driving crash
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy after […]
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WTHR
Shots fired near Southport High School
The shooting happened in woods behind the high school's campus. No officers fired shots.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder […]
WTHR
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
Anthony Maclin's attorneys sent a tort claim notice to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. He was never arrested in the incident.
Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest
HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
