Lafayette, IN

FOX59

Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest

HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

