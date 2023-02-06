Updated, 2/10/23, 12:07 p.m., with additional comment from Enbridge Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO