FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.
Updated, 2/10/23, 12:07 p.m., with additional comment from Enbridge Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wnmufm.org
Partnership with Northern renames sled dog race 'UP200 Powered by NMU'
MARQUETTE, MI— Beginning this year, the sled dog race that starts and finishes in Marquette and serves as an Iditarod qualifier is officially known as the “UP200 Powered by NMU.”. Officials say the university’s partnership with the UP Sled Dog Association enhances volunteer and service-learning opportunities for students,...
