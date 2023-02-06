ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

sdpb.org

First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

The First Western South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Meets | SD History

This week in February 1892, the first Western South Dakota Stockgrowers Association met at the Harney Hotel in Rapid City. The organization can be traced back to Stockgrowers Associations for the Territories of the upper plains in 1880. The Western South Dakota Stockgrowers became incorporated in 1893. In the annual...
RAPID CITY, SD
North Platte Post

Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned

LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
NEBRASKA STATE
sdpb.org

Examining the legislation affecting education

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. There are several bills being discussed in the halls of the Capitol that would be felt in classrooms across the state. From watching property tax proposals that would affect funding to bills that would censor library materials, education lobbyists...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Cold front moves into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Where sustainability & economic development intersect

On today's In the Moment... Lori Walsh takes a look at companies where sustainability and economic development unite in South Dakota. She talks with Tony Wells, general manager and site leader for Gevo, about his company's proposal to bring sustainable aviation fuel to Lake Preston, South Dakota. The massive project would leverage agriculture and carbon capture for a new net-zero facility.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

