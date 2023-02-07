ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
nbcboston.com

12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'

A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates. At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.
DANVERS, MA
WMUR.com

1 killed after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in Salem in high winds

A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still, in his hospital bed, News 9 spoke with Bill Genna, of Manchester. Genna said he was sitting at a red light in Salem last Friday when he heard a crack and the next thing he knew, he was trapped and surrounded by glass and branches.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead

An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
PLYMOUTH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy