Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Massachusetts home
Andover police are investigating after a father, mother, and 12-year-old boy were found dead in their home Thursday morning in an apparent case of murder-suicide.
nbcboston.com
12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'
A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates. At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.
WMUR.com
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
WMUR.com
Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in Salem in high winds
A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still, in his hospital bed, News 9 spoke with Bill Genna, of Manchester. Genna said he was sitting at a red light in Salem last Friday when he heard a crack and the next thing he knew, he was trapped and surrounded by glass and branches.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
WMUR.com
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
thepulseofnh.com
Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead
An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
nbcboston.com
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police
MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
nbcboston.com
After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
