sdpb.org
Investing in affordable housing in the Black Hills
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. The housing crisis in the Black Hills is a critical issue. It's a need that a $3 million grant from the Bush Foundation is hoping to help address. It was awarded to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF).
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
sdpb.org
Noem weighs in on competing tax cut proposals | Feb 09
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Governor Kristi Noem is weighing in on the various large tax cut proposals...
sdpb.org
Examining the legislation affecting education
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. There are several bills being discussed in the halls of the Capitol that would be felt in classrooms across the state. From watching property tax proposals that would affect funding to bills that would censor library materials, education lobbyists...
sdpb.org
Three proposed tax cuts in the legislature
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Lawmakers at the Capitol have been busy discussing tax cuts. SDPB's Lee Strubringer gives us an overview on what's happening and what to keep an eye on. We dive in with three tax cut proposals in particular. Lori Walsh...
South Dakota rail project has governor’s support for state funds
The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday unanimously endorsed the concept of helping Sisseton-Milbank Railroad Company and forwarded SB-16 to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations that oversees state government's budget.
sdpb.org
Net-Zero 1 facility coming to Lake Preston
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Lake Preston, South Dakota, may soon be home to a first-of-its-kind facility. Gevo is planning to build a Net-Zero 1 facility there to produce aviation fuel with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. That would help make air travel healthier for the environment.
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
KFYR-TV
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
sdpb.org
The legislative session as told through tax bills
On today's In the Moment... Throughout the legislative session, high-profile bills each take their turn in the spotlight. From there, they pass on to the lawbooks or the legislative trash heap. But the tax debate is always center stage. During today's episode, Lori Walsh talks taxes and other hot political...
KELOLAND TV
Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Food tax proposal could be on the next ballot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In a release sent on Tuesday the South Dakota attorney general explained an upcoming constitutional amendment and an initiated measure both dealing with the food tax. If passed by voters, both the constitutional amendment and the initiated measure would remove the state food tax on anything...
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned
LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
South Dakota bill to prevent ‘harmful’ reading material from entering public schools, libraries fails
A bill to establish a statewide policy for the handling of public library materials deemed obscene or harmful to minor was shelved Wednesday by the House Education Committee.
kotatv.com
gowatertown.net
BREAKING NEWS: Prairie Lakes Healthcare names new President and CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Following a nation-wide Chief Executive Officer search, the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System Board of Directors announces the appointment of John Allen (pictured) as President and CEO. Allen will begin at Prairie Lakes on February 27, 2023, and will replace Paul Macek, who was hired in August 2021 as Interim CEO to replace the departing K.C. DeBoer.
KELOLAND TV
Bill mirrors lawmaker’s change of attitude on teachers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Rep. Tim Reisch said he used to believe that it wasn’t a big deal that South Dakota ranked 50th in teacher pay. After all, South Dakota doesn’t have income taxes and teachers get the summer off, Reisch said in the Feb. 8 House Education Committee meeting.
