ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Preston, SD

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Investing in affordable housing in the Black Hills

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. The housing crisis in the Black Hills is a critical issue. It's a need that a $3 million grant from the Bush Foundation is hoping to help address. It was awarded to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF).
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
moodycountyenterprise.com

Loiseau Construction receives award

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Noem weighs in on competing tax cut proposals | Feb 09

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Governor Kristi Noem is weighing in on the various large tax cut proposals...
NEVADA STATE
sdpb.org

Examining the legislation affecting education

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. There are several bills being discussed in the halls of the Capitol that would be felt in classrooms across the state. From watching property tax proposals that would affect funding to bills that would censor library materials, education lobbyists...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Three proposed tax cuts in the legislature

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Lawmakers at the Capitol have been busy discussing tax cuts. SDPB's Lee Strubringer gives us an overview on what's happening and what to keep an eye on. We dive in with three tax cut proposals in particular. Lori Walsh...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Net-Zero 1 facility coming to Lake Preston

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Lake Preston, South Dakota, may soon be home to a first-of-its-kind facility. Gevo is planning to build a Net-Zero 1 facility there to produce aviation fuel with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. That would help make air travel healthier for the environment.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KFYR-TV

SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
PIERRE, SD
sdpb.org

The legislative session as told through tax bills

On today's In the Moment... Throughout the legislative session, high-profile bills each take their turn in the spotlight. From there, they pass on to the lawbooks or the legislative trash heap. But the tax debate is always center stage. During today's episode, Lori Walsh talks taxes and other hot political...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Food tax proposal could be on the next ballot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In a release sent on Tuesday the South Dakota attorney general explained an upcoming constitutional amendment and an initiated measure both dealing with the food tax. If passed by voters, both the constitutional amendment and the initiated measure would remove the state food tax on anything...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
North Platte Post

Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned

LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
NEBRASKA STATE
gowatertown.net

BREAKING NEWS: Prairie Lakes Healthcare names new President and CEO

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Following a nation-wide Chief Executive Officer search, the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System Board of Directors announces the appointment of John Allen (pictured) as President and CEO. Allen will begin at Prairie Lakes on February 27, 2023, and will replace Paul Macek, who was hired in August 2021 as Interim CEO to replace the departing K.C. DeBoer.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bill mirrors lawmaker’s change of attitude on teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Rep. Tim Reisch said he used to believe that it wasn’t a big deal that South Dakota ranked 50th in teacher pay. After all, South Dakota doesn’t have income taxes and teachers get the summer off, Reisch said in the Feb. 8 House Education Committee meeting.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy