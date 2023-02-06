ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State basketball's Jessika Carter not starting, but available vs. Tennessee

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball center Jessika Carter won't be in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against Tennessee due to a coaches decision but is available to play, according to a team spokesperson.

Charlotte Kohl will start in her place. Carter was involved in pre-game warm-ups as usual.

Carter leads MSU with 15.4 points and eight rebounds per game. She was named to the Lisa Leslie Award top 10 watchlist last week which is awarded to the nation's top center.

LIVE UPDATES:Mississippi State women's basketball score vs. Tennessee

RICKEA'S RETURN:Scouting report, score prediction for MSU vs. Tennessee

FINANCES:How Mississippi State athletics succeeded financially in 2022 despite record expenses

Carter is in her fifth season as Mississippi State and her first since taking last season off due to personal reasons. She was a preseason All-SEC second team selection.

The Bulldogs and Lady Vols are facing off for the second time this season. Tennessee won 80-69 in Knoxville on Jan. 5 − a game in which Carter had 21 points and nine rebounds.

The matchup in Starkville features the return of Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson to Humphrey Coliseum. Jackson left MSU midseason last year and later transferred to Tennessee.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

