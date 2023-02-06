ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery

A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
riverheadlocal

Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart

A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
RIVERHEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy