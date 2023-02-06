A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO