News 12
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
The family of a man shot to death in Bridgeport this week is talking publicly for the first time about their loss. Family members of 26-year-old Tyheem Scales — "Noodles" to his friends and family — say they want "the truth" known about how he was shot to death in Bridgeport.
News 12
Port Jervis father and son facing prison time as a result of drug trafficking investigation
A father and son from Port Jervis are facing prison time after a drug trafficking investigation. Orange County District Attorney says Richard McInturff pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker, attempted assault in the second degree and other charges. His father, Larry, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery
A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Disturbing court details revealed in former Wallingford woman's case after allegedly killing 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts — What role could postpartum mental health play in the murder of innocent children? That’s just one of the questions at play inside a Massachusetts courtroom where Lindsay Clancy, formerly of Wallingford, was arraigned on charges of killing her three young children. Clancy, a 2008 Lyman...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Exclusive video of gunshots heard on night of Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
In an exclusive video obtained by News 12, gunshots are heard the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car.
'Very distressing' - Homeowner recounts home invasion
After yelling out the window, Sylvia Tuthill says a person in a car turned the ignition on and honked for the intruders to come out of the house.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Nanuet man charged with attempted murder in Haverstraw shootings
Police say on Oct. 22 at 2:30 a.m., officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside P&D Seafood at 9 Main St.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Community, peers mourn death of NYPD officer; suspect of fatal shooting in custody
The NYPD is honoring late officer Adeed Fayaz following his death resulting from a weekend shooting. The man accused of the fatal shooting faces several charges, including murder.
Cops: 15-year-old arrested for grand larceny at Walmart
A 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday by Riverhead Police for stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart in Riverhead last month. Police said that the juvenile, who was unnamed in a police press release, pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000 out of the store without paying and fled in an awaiting vehicle in the parking lot on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m..
Police: Man arrested after attempting to rob Elmont store
Police say 22-year-old Al Toussaint walked into Your Food & Snack Zone on Dutch Broadway and tried to buy a smoking product.
Bristol Press
Waterbury man convicted of assaulting man in Southington, striking victim again once he was knocked unconscious
SOUTHINGTON - A Waterbury man has been found guilty of assaulting someone during an altercation in 2018 and striking the man again once he was knocked unconscious. Jayson Calderon-Perez, 38, was convicted of second-degree assault following a three-day jury trial, judicial officials announced Wednesday.
Exclusive: 14-year-old and her mother share details of attempted kidnapping
The incident took place under the Bronx River Overpass as the 14-year-old was walking home from school, on the same route she says she's taken every day for years.
News 12
Family mourns Jersey City kindergarten teacher found buried in Kearny
As the community mourns the death of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, investigators continue to search for evidence. But the victim’s family says that they think they know who killed their loved one. Luz Hernandez was found buried in a shallow grave in an empty lot in...
Police arrest student after gun, high-capacity magazine found in CT school
An 18-year-old student was arrested after a handgun and high-capacity magazine were found at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue.
