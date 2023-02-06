ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Texas passed a missing persons reporting law. Does it work?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Susanna Arroyo pulled up a picture on her phone. It was the most recent one she had of Seferino Ybarra: a driver’s license photo. She started walking toward a bus stop along Cameron Road in East Austin, showing it to anyone who crossed her path — anyone who might have any information about her older brother, missing for more than two years.
AUSTIN, TX
El Paso News

Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot at $41M

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lotto has players once again crossing their fingers for a chance to win one of the largest prizes this weekend with the jackpot at $41 million. The Feb. 11 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $41 million, which ranks as the second-largest jackpot...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy