ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Surprise Your Child With This New Adorable Lubbock Party

Now, this might be one of the cutest setups I have ever seen for little kids' birthday parties. It is a new small business in Lubbock called Forever Young Soft Play. They are now open and ready to host your next play date, birthday party or just a fun thing to surprise your kiddos.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?

If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why

Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy