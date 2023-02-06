Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Surprise Your Child With This New Adorable Lubbock Party
Now, this might be one of the cutest setups I have ever seen for little kids' birthday parties. It is a new small business in Lubbock called Forever Young Soft Play. They are now open and ready to host your next play date, birthday party or just a fun thing to surprise your kiddos.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser
How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?
If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why
Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
Lubbock family discovers 11-year-old’s cancer diagnosis after falling off bunk bed
After 11-year-old Braylon went to the doctor after falling off a bunkbed, she told her mother, Niki Reeves, that her pain felt different. Doctors later found out the pre-teen had cancer.
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
Lubbock Animal Shelter spays and neuters record breaking number of animals
LUBBOCK, Texas –The Lubbock Animal shelter broke their record for spay/neuter operations done in a day Tuesday with 46 operations done. Steven Greene, the Director of Operations for LAS, said by law every animal is required to be fixed before being adopted. “Being in a municipal shelter or anything that is adopted has to be […]
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
fox34.com
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
Former friends of Hollis Daniels take the stand, recalling moments before shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sentencing for Hollis Daniels continued on Tuesday, with former friends and roommates taking the stand to recall moments that led up to the shooting. Daniels was charged with capital murder and has pleaded guilty after shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer back in 2017, the state seeking the death […]
KCBD
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
Comments / 0