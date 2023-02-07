Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics

Read full article on original website
kalb.com
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions
The driver of the van involved in the two-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday has been convicted twice in the past for driving under the influence. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies at the scene were immediately focused on rendering aid to victims of the crash.
deltadailynews.com
Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility
Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
cenlanow.com
APSO releases 1/30/2023-02/05/2023 booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 1/30/2023-02/05/2023. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):. ARMSTRONG, DAVID, 52, 511 MCARTHUR DR., BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR. BAILEY, JUSTIN W.,...
Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Morgantown Road on Monday, February 6. The victim was identified as 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun, of Natchez. Investigators said Calhoun was walking along the road and was […]
WLBT
Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
Search underway for man who fell off barge in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Search and rescue crews are working to find a man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River near the Natchez Port. The Natchez Democrat reported the unidentified man, who is about 50-years-old, fell into the river around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Robert Bradford, the director of […]
Search for man who fell into Mississippi River focused on two areas after images spotted on sonar
Images spotted on sonar have led searchers to key in on two specific areas of the Mississippi River on Thursday as they work to find a man who fell from a barge in the vicinity of the Natchez-Adams County Port. Donny Mitchell, 50, was making his way from a barge...
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
Search and rescue crews looking for man who reportedly fell in the Mississippi River
Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who reportedly fell from barge on the Mississippi River. Emergency personnel and bystanders lined the levee near the Buzzi Unicem grain elevator in the Natchez-Adams County port on L.E. Barry Road in Natchez. Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management,...
Mississippi school district employees remember retired educator who died in weekend house fire, cause still under investigation
State fire marshals are still investigating what caused a late Sunday night house fire that destroyed a Brookfield Drive home and claimed the life of a former Natchez-Adams School District employee. The fire claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired after working at the NASD central office in...
Recovery effort resumes this morning for man who fell off barge into Mississippi river Tuesday
Emergency personnel steadily searched for a barge worker who fell into the Mississippi River until about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when the recovery effort stopped because of nightfall. The search will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. ]. “We have been out there looking since we...
Deputies: Fugitive and his girlfriend arrested in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase. Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony […]
listenupyall.com
Natchez-Adams Schools employee loses life in Brookfield house fire
NATCHEZ — A late-night house fire at 128 Brookfield Drive claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was special services director at the Natchez-Adams School District. The Natchez Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters battled the fire into the wee hours of the morning on Monday.
kalb.com
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
