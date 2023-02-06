The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO