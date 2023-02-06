Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Chrissy Teigen reacted in disbelief after an old tweet of hers was quoted during the House Oversight Committee hearing in the US.As part of the House Republicans’ newly launched investigation into US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, Wednesday’s (8 February) hearing examined Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.The article claimed to show emails from Hunter to an executive at a Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member for.However, things took an unexpected detour when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman...
Bad Bunny gave an epic opening performance of “El Apagon” and “Después de la Playa” at the 65th Grammys last Sunday. But fans, supporters and fellow celebrities are still outraged over CBS not providing Spanish subtitles for his epically opening the Grammys. 50 Cent is...
Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to Joy Behar's resurfaced revelation that she was "happy" to be fired from The View in 2013. As the Hot Topics table discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar — one of the original View cohosts who helped Barbara Walters launch the show in 1997 — revisited a 2022 interview with Time magazine in which she expressed gratitude over her ousting from the talk-show panel.
