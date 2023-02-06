ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

FMX 94.5

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

What Lubbock producers want to see on the 2023 Farm Bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the 2018 Farm Bill is expiring this year, a Lubbock crop organization is working to get the bill improved to benefit producers. Kara Bishop with Plains Cotton Growers says the five-year farm bill impacts every American. Since producers have struggled financially the past couple of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Fresh On the Market: A Brand New $1.25 Million Lubbock Home

This Lubbock home just finished construction and is now on the market. With the large property, sizeable home, and luxury details, this home is priced at over $1 million. It would make for a great family home with a large basement, secondary living space upstairs, and more. Keep scrolling to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life Thursday evening after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock. DPS said Phillip Marcus Carter, 69, was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS said he was driving an SUV from a private drive onto the highway and “failed to yield the right of way.” That resulted in a collision with one driver suffering minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Search for Downtown Lubbock killer continues, January shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was still searching Wednesday for a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left 40-year-old David Perez dead on January 13. On January 17, LPD released a photo of the vehicle; a black four-door sedan. The day of the shooting,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why

Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
LUBBOCK, TX

