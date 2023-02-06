ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

B105

Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?

There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

DNR rescues bear stuck in northern Minnesota culvert

WANNASKA, Minn. — We all know Minnesota winters at times can be unbearable, but imagine being a bear, simply trying to hibernate, and being awoken mid-sleep. "In the 10 or so years I've been working with bears, this is the first time I've ever heard of a bear getting stuck and not being able to leave," said Andrew Tri, a bear biologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
WANNASKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

CBS Minnesota

Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need

MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced

Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
1520 The Ticket

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

106.9 KROC

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

VP Kamala Harris stops in St. Cloud to discuss electric vehicles

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in St. Cloud Thursday to discuss the future of public transportation. NFI Group announced the VP would visit the New Flyer of America's facility in St. Cloud to "highlight" the current administration's commitment to zero-emission public transportation. "Every year, gas-powered...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – February 8, 2023

Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

