LUBBOCK, Texas – More chilling details of the last moments of Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr.’s life were played out in a courtroom Thursday. Hollis Daniels III was sitting next to Officer East for 29 minutes before he made the decision to fire a semi-automatic pistol into the back of the officer’s head. Daniels then took off running with Officer East’s body camera. Officers ended up finding parts of the stolen body camera in different places. The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and TTPD put the broken camera back together and eventually were able to recover the video that would reveal Daniels’ next moves.

