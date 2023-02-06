Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
‘More than what meets the eye’: Texas Tech students on the impact of the Divine Nine
LUBBOCK, Texas- The National Pan-Hellenic Council is an organization that has consisted of the nine historically black fraternities and sororities casually referred to as the “Divine Nine.”. The NPHC was formed May 10, 1930, at Howard University and consisted of four sororities and and five fraternities. The official Divine...
everythinglubbock.com
Search for Downtown Lubbock killer continues, January shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was still searching Wednesday for a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left 40-year-old David Perez dead on January 13. On January 17, LPD released a photo of the vehicle; a black four-door sedan. The day of the shooting,...
everythinglubbock.com
Arrest made in Thursday deadly stabbing, according to Lubbock police
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday. According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza. When officers were called to the...
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
everythinglubbock.com
After killing 80-year-old in crash, Lubbock man takes deal for lesser charge
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Lubbock man involved in a deadly 2018 Easter Sunday crash, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to two years in State Jail with credit for time already served. Douglas Sowell was one of the drivers in a crash on 19th...
everythinglubbock.com
Light Snow Today Followed By Weekend Warmth
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for February 9th, 2023. Isolated to scattered snow showers have been ongoing throughout the afternoon and evening hours over the northwestern South Plains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Curry, Parmer, Castro, Bailey, and Lamb counties until 7 PM CST. Up to 1″ of snowfall accumulation is expected in this region, and could lead to some slick roadways. Be sure to take it slow if you see snow falling. Bridges and elevated roadways will be the first to freeze over.
everythinglubbock.com
Suspect arrested by Lubbock police after hit-and-run crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 36-year-old man was arrested by Lubbock police on Tuesday evening and charged with “Fail to Render Aid” after hitting a pedestrian at 19th Street and Avenue S. The Lubbock Police Department was called to the location for a hit-and-run crash at 7:51 p.m.,...
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen body camera video reveals Hollis Daniels’ next moves after fatal shooting of Officer East
LUBBOCK, Texas – More chilling details of the last moments of Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr.’s life were played out in a courtroom Thursday. Hollis Daniels III was sitting next to Officer East for 29 minutes before he made the decision to fire a semi-automatic pistol into the back of the officer’s head. Daniels then took off running with Officer East’s body camera. Officers ended up finding parts of the stolen body camera in different places. The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and TTPD put the broken camera back together and eventually were able to recover the video that would reveal Daniels’ next moves.
everythinglubbock.com
Prosecution shows video of the moments before and after the fatal shooting of Officer East
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, there was not as much testimony, but instead, video from the moments before and after Hollis Daniels III shot and killed Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr. After Officer East arrested Daniels in his dorm room at Talkington Hall, prosecutors showed...
Comments / 0