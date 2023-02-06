ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Cardiac diversion at UMC, air handlers down

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down. See UMC’s full press release below for more details:. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Pecan Grill offers two seatings for Valentine’s dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel will offer a special menu Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14. Make your reservations by calling 806-776-7010. Exciting things are happening at Pecan Grill including breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night dining and the only Sunday brunch buffet in town. Find out more at overtonhotel.com/dining, or on Facebook: The Pecan Grill.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home

*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX

