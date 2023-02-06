Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
‘More than what meets the eye’: Texas Tech students on the impact of the Divine Nine
LUBBOCK, Texas- The National Pan-Hellenic Council is an organization that has consisted of the nine historically black fraternities and sororities casually referred to as the “Divine Nine.”. The NPHC was formed May 10, 1930, at Howard University and consisted of four sororities and and five fraternities. The official Divine...
Lubbock pioneer Rose Wilson prepares to accept Governor’s Award in Austin
Rose Wilson along with 13 others were announced to be honored at the years 39th Governor's Volunteer Award ceremony in conjunction with the One Star Foundation.
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
KCBD
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
KCBD
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
everythinglubbock.com
Cardiac diversion at UMC, air handlers down
LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down. See UMC’s full press release below for more details:. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time,...
everythinglubbock.com
The Pecan Grill offers two seatings for Valentine’s dinner
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel will offer a special menu Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14. Make your reservations by calling 806-776-7010. Exciting things are happening at Pecan Grill including breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night dining and the only Sunday brunch buffet in town. Find out more at overtonhotel.com/dining, or on Facebook: The Pecan Grill.
fox34.com
1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
fox34.com
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
fox34.com
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper student brings firearm to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Wednesday morning brief. The second day of the Hollis Daniels trial saw new testimony from Daniels’ friend group. He pleaded guilty to the murder of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr. on Monday. Former friends and roommates testified on Tuesday, discussing the events leading up...
A Lubbock Hit and Run Results in the Arrest of One Lubbock Man
One person was arrested after a hit and run incident in East Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th street and Avenue S. at around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. At the scene emergency crews did discover one person suffering from moderate injuries after...
fox34.com
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
KCBD
Floydada 6-year-old inspires family to keep going as he battles second round of leukemia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Heroic Hunter’ is inspiring his community and his family to keep going, as the Floydada 6-year-old battles leukemia for the second time. His family juggles caring for him, work and paying the bills. His mom, Kayla Wells, says it’s a balancing act many families can relate to.
University Daily
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
