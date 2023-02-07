Keeping your systolic blood pressure below 120 is good for your heart. New research suggests it also might protect your brain. A review of MRI brain scans indicates that treating high blood pressure more intensively — by keeping systolic pressure (the first number in a blood pressure reading) at less than 120 rather than below the standard treatment goal of 140 — created a positive change in the structure of the brain’s perivascular spaces.

