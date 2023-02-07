ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A major earthquake could impact Portland at any time. Here’s how you can prepare

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPVtO_0keXilIB00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 3,400 people in Turkey and Syria Monday is causing geologists in the Pacific Northwest to remind people that the area is at risk of its own catastrophic earthquake – and people should be prepared.

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria toppled thousands of buildings and trapped people under mounds of rubble. Thousands of people were injured and authorities expect the death toll to keep climbing.

It’s possible an earthquake like this could rattle Portland at any time, said Scott Burns, a professor of geology at Portland State University.

CAUTION: Blizzards possible along Cascade passes Tuesday

The city could be impacted by “The Big One,” the name given to the potential earthquake that would occur if the Juan de Fuca plate that’s being subducted under North America were to break from Northern California to British Columbia.

The convergence of these two plates is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone. An earthquake here occurs about every 500 years on average. If it were to occur, Burns predicts the magnitude would be 9.0 or more.

The second major fault to worry about in the Portland metro area is the Portland Hills Fault. This is located along the mountains west of Portland, in the West Hills.

If an earthquake were to occur at this fault, the magnitude could reach 7.2, Burns said.

With that in mind, Burns said it’s important to stress how necessary it is for people in Portland and the surrounding area to prepare for a major earthquake.

“The more we cover earthquakes, the more people are cognizant of the fact that we have them and we will be prepared. I just want everybody to be prepared for The Big One or any earthquake,” he said.

The best way to do this is to have an earthquake survival kit ready.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has information online on how to build a basic disaster supplies kit.

Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers

The U.S. Geological Survey also has a list posted online about what emergency supplies are needed for an earthquake.

Those supplies include:

  • A fire extinguisher
  • Adequate supplies of medications
  • Crescent and pipe wrenches to turn off gas and water supplies
  • A first-aid kit and handbook
  • Portable radio with extra batteries
  • Enough water to last each family member at least two weeks. Allow for at least 1 gallon per person per day.
  • Purification tablets or chlorine bleach to purify drinking water
  • Enough canned and packaged foods to last several days, along with a mechanical can opener.
  • Food for pets, for anyone who owns pets
  • A camp stove or barbecue
  • Waterproof, heavy-duty plastic bags

Other useful items to include are a multi-purpose tool, sanitation and personal hygiene items, copies of personal documents, a cell phone charger, emergency contact information, a blanket, maps of the area and extra cash.

“Have your earthquake kit, your food, your water at home and be prepared in the home. The more we hear about earthquakes, the more prepared everybody’s going to be,” Burns said.

For anyone who doesn’t want to go through the trouble of assembling a kit themselves, the American Red Cross sells pre-assembled survival kits online .

The Red cross also sells individual items for kits, like radios, flashlights and first aid kits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 11

Charles Hann
3d ago

I heard, according to The top 🤡 Chief. the best way to prepare for a major earthquake. Get your covid-19 shots!!! all of them!

Reply
4
ShelzeStudios
3d ago

I used to live in California, during the '89 quake. Based on my experience, you should have 2-3 kits readily available. Just in case you are blocked by debris in reaching one, you have alternates. I pray that it doesn't happen here but if it does, may all those who are reading this, not be in harm's way.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
theregistryps.com

72-Unit Connery Place Apartments in Portland Purchased for $11.5MM

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2023) – HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is pleased to announce the sale of 72-unit Connery Place apartments for $11.5 million. The property was sold by a California family office and purchased by a local nonprofit. The property, built in 1977 in the highly desirable...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements

Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
OREGON STATE
KGW

Widespread stomach virus forces two-day shutdown of Metzger School in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A rapidly-spreading stomach virus has prompted a two-day closure of Metzger Elementary School in Tigard due to its impact on both staff and students. The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday to help slow the spread of the virus, provide recovery time for people who have already been infected and give custodial crews a chance to clean and disinfect the building.
TIGARD, OR
Channel 6000

Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy