San Antonio, TX

Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest

WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
Search is on for migrant that escaped Karnes County ICE facility Thursday

KARNES CITY, Texas — A man escaped the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight Thursday. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry. Police say that Martinez-Hernandez was at the Processing Center since January 29th and managed to escape by crawling...
Property crimes at newly constructed homes

A high-tech sting operation lands two suspected burglars behind bars tonight. We've been reporting on a series of property crimes from car break-ins to thefts throughout Bexar County. We are seeing first-hand how detectives are tracking down these criminals. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Property Crimes Unit partnered...
