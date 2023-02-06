Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being shot during fight in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot during a fight in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday off East Quincy Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said two men got into a fight when one of them pulled out a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect with outstanding warrants, including terrorist threats
SAN ANTONIO – Police need help finding a suspect with two outstanding warrants. According to the Hallettsville Police Department Facebook page, Tevin Hights is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a terrorist threat. Police say Tevin has connections to the Yoakum, Shiner, Cuero, and Hallettsville areas....
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - Police are in search of a teenage girl who went missing on the East Side. Natasha Gray, 18, was last seen on Feb. 9 off Hays Street and and North Mesquite Street. She was reported missing by her family when she didn't come home from school. Her parents say she suffers from seizures.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest
WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man in critical condition after being shot on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot several times on the West Side Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 600 block of Colorado St. and found a man in his 30’s slumped on the ground. The man had a gunshot wound to both his...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies, 2 others injured after motorcyclist hits pedestrians crossing West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and two others are injured after a motorcyclist hit two people late Wednesday crossing a West Side street. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on North General McMullen Drive and West Martin Street. Police said the 19-year-old motorcyclist was driving down North...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding a scooter into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car Downtown while riding a scooter into oncoming traffic, police say. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along East Commerce Street and Navarro Street. Police said the woman was riding an electric scooter when she went...
foxsanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
foxsanantonio.com
Stolen cars, guns from San Antonio may be making their way to the cartels
SAN ANTONIO - Cars and guns stolen off of San Antonio streets are reportedly heading straight to the cartels. It's a trend law enforcement is watching out for, and they're urging that you do the same. Sheriff Javier Salazar says we've seen many instances of teens breaking into cars lately.
foxsanantonio.com
Search is on for migrant that escaped Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — A man escaped the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight Thursday. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry. Police say that Martinez-Hernandez was at the Processing Center since January 29th and managed to escape by crawling...
foxsanantonio.com
Huge uptick of San Antonio women arrested on the border for smuggling migrants
The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
foxsanantonio.com
Property crimes at newly constructed homes
A high-tech sting operation lands two suspected burglars behind bars tonight. We've been reporting on a series of property crimes from car break-ins to thefts throughout Bexar County. We are seeing first-hand how detectives are tracking down these criminals. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Property Crimes Unit partnered...
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATE: San Antonio police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, who has a diagnosed medical condition. Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on Sunday on the 8800 block of Dugas Dr. Alyssa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown...
