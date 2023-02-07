ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
MISSOURI STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Tony Mattivi named Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation

TOPEKA – The Kansas Senate confirmed the appointment of Tony Mattivi as 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated Mattivi to be KBI director on January 9, citing his decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill

Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 26 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, for a total of 928,185 cases. The state reported 2,163 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Feb. 1,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Tomato planting

It’s still nearly three months before Kansas gardeners begin to put tomato plants into the ground. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says that’s an opportunity for gardeners to set themselves up for a bountiful season. “Most of the varieties available to home gardeners are either indeterminate...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices

TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy