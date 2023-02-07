Read full article on original website
Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Tony Mattivi named Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation
TOPEKA – The Kansas Senate confirmed the appointment of Tony Mattivi as 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated Mattivi to be KBI director on January 9, citing his decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders.
Kansas doc, legislator working to raise tobacco age limit to 21
TOPEKA — Physician John Eplee hasn’t accepted hesitancy of Kansas lawmakers to raise the threshold for purchase, possession and consumption of cigarettes to 21 years of age from the current standard of 18. Eplee, who also serves as a Republican state representative from Atchison, said Thursday he was...
Oil spill: Kansas Dems want to cancel tax breaks when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Kan. House committee considers April demise of state sales tax on groceries
TOPEKA — Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz says legislation to do away April 1 with the state’s portion of sales tax charged on groceries would do more than alleviate the tax burden of low- and middle-income individuals and families. Action by the 2023 Legislature and Gov. Laura...
AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
🎥 Kan. Gov. will win cheesesteaks, more if Chiefs win Super Bowl
TOPEKA – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win, Governor Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 26 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, for a total of 928,185 cases. The state reported 2,163 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Feb. 1,...
BOOR: Tomato planting
It’s still nearly three months before Kansas gardeners begin to put tomato plants into the ground. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says that’s an opportunity for gardeners to set themselves up for a bountiful season. “Most of the varieties available to home gardeners are either indeterminate...
New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices
TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
