Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
The man who climbed Arizona's tallest building has been released from police custody. Here's what he told 12News.
PHOENIX — The anti-abortion protester who climbed Arizona's tallest building remains unapologetic and said he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon, despite firefighters' warnings. "Uh, no," Maison DesChamps said when asked if he will stop climbing. "My lawyer probably doesn’t want me to comment on that." DesChamps...
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh’s Team Allegedly Delayed in Inspecting Maricopa County Adjudication Logs, Warns More Legal Action May Come
Republican Abe Hamadeh shared Thursday that Maricopa County allegedly delayed his team’s efforts to inspect the county’s adjudication logs from the 2022 election following a public records request. He is preparing to take legal action to remedy this if necessary. “Maricopa County told my team that they were...
AZFamily
House fire in central Phoenix burned through most of building
Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled flights last year, accounting for more than 40,000 of the total 210,000 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long cleanup of...
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
Arrest made in connection to $100K theft near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police said the man arrested was 36-year-old George Rodriguez. He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said. Rodriguez was booked...
AZFamily
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
Former Mesa police officer indicted for allegedly shooting gun at car
MESA, Ariz. — A former Mesa police officer has been charged with two counts of endangerment for allegedly firing his gun at a fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said. A grand jury has recently indicted Kaylon C. Hall for a traffic stop the former officer was involved in on July 2, 2022.
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
Armed man on ASU's Tempe campus was actually a student with a tripod, university says
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University has determined there is no threat after reporting an armed man was on the university's Tempe campus early Friday morning. The man who the university originally reported to be armed was found to be a student walking around with a tripod, the university said.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
'Within an hour I was broke': Scammer steals thousands from Valley retired woman using her phone
PHOENIX — In the middle of her living room, a Phoenix woman watched as a scammer took thousands of dollars from her bank account. "They were like Christmas shopping," Joyce Corrales told 12News. It was last week when Corrales said she received a call from her stepdaughter asking Corrales...
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
