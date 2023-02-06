Read full article on original website
Idaho Tourism Committee gathers in Ketchum to celebrate a good year, planning for an even better 2023
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Tourism Economic Impact Committee gathered Wednesday in Ketchum, to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget. “What they do is they look at our marketing programs and they look at what we’re projecting FY-23 year. More importantly it also gives an opportunity for us to reflect on our successes and what direction we’re going for 2024,” said Tourism Manager – Diane Norton.
Blaine County housing crisis prompts possible new tax
Affordable housing has reached a crisis point in Blaine County as real estate prices continue to skyrocket. Ketchum officials want to raise $1.5 million for affordable housing through a local option tax, which could be on the ballot in May. Then it would be up to voters and the initiative would need 66% of the vote to pass.
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023
Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
First responders from across the area gather in Hailey for active shooter training
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — First responders from across Idaho are in the Wood River Valley this week for active shooter training, after an incident at Wood River Middle School last year prompted them to seek this training. “You can never prepare for something like that to happen in your...
