Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth
Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has executed Leonard "Raheem" Taylor for the 2004 murder of his girlfriend and her three children.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Missing Children Found In Florida
Kristi Nicole Gilley, from Missouri, has pleaded not guilty to allegedly kidnapping her two children. Gilley was found with the missing children in Florida almost a year after she abducted them. On April 14, 2022, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, reportedly skipped a court appearance over a custody dispute with her...
939theeagle.com
Missouri execution is scheduled for tonight
Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, a convicted Missouri murderer will be executed tonight in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson (R) has rejected a clemency request for convicted murderer Leonard Taylor, clearing the way for tonight’s scheduled execution to proceed. The governor says Taylor brutally murdered his girlfriend Angela Rowe and her three children, ages ten, six and five. The murders happened in 2004 in Jennings, which is a St. Louis suburb.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
abc17news.org
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
Missouri Got High as Hell and Spent $12.7 Million on Weed Last Weekend
Missouri's opening day sales were higher than Illinois' opening day in 2020
kttn.com
Former city clerk in Missouri pleads guilty to stealing $487,673 from small, struggling community
The former city clerk of Flordell Hills, Missouri on Monday admitted stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling community. Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Woodson admitted that from roughly February 2016 to April 2022, she and the former assistant city clerk, Donna Thompson, wrote about 614 checks to themselves without the authority or knowledge of the mayor, the treasurer, or the board of aldermen. They forged the signature of the mayor and/or the treasurer on the checks, the plea agreement says.
'It's the tip of the iceberg,' says St. Charles parent about new state data on 'seclusion rooms' at school
MISSOURI, USA — New data shows just how often Missouri students are being put into what are known as “seclusion rooms” at school. Many school districts said it’s a last resort. Others said that’s not the reality. Spending time with horses is healing for 16-year-old...
