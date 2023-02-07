ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
Missouri Independent

Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth

Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
939theeagle.com

Missouri execution is scheduled for tonight

Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, a convicted Missouri murderer will be executed tonight in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson (R) has rejected a clemency request for convicted murderer Leonard Taylor, clearing the way for tonight’s scheduled execution to proceed. The governor says Taylor brutally murdered his girlfriend Angela Rowe and her three children, ages ten, six and five. The murders happened in 2004 in Jennings, which is a St. Louis suburb.
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
abc17news.org

Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
KICK AM 1530

Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
Salina Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Salina Post

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
kttn.com

Former city clerk in Missouri pleads guilty to stealing $487,673 from small, struggling community

The former city clerk of Flordell Hills, Missouri on Monday admitted stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling community. Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Woodson admitted that from roughly February 2016 to April 2022, she and the former assistant city clerk, Donna Thompson, wrote about 614 checks to themselves without the authority or knowledge of the mayor, the treasurer, or the board of aldermen. They forged the signature of the mayor and/or the treasurer on the checks, the plea agreement says.
