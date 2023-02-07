Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over

DALLAS (AP) – Kyrie Irving is a member of the Dallas Mavericks with the trade from Brooklyn becoming official.

The mercurial guard who now will be paired with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic could make his Dallas debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic could be out against the Clippers with a heel injury.

Whenever the All-Stars do get on the court together, Doncic and Irving instantly become one of the NBA’s top duos in a tightly packed Western Conference.

