Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of January. McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority. Non-criticals: Creamer dispenser tubes not cut diagonally, corrected on site (COS). Grease dripping from drain line in break room. Unshielded light bulb in basement dry storage. Taco Johns,...
3 government entities tackle Maryville’s Village O
Village O subdivision on Maryville’s north side has been an island of “no-man’s land” since its creation many decades ago. While the City of Maryville’s city limits surrounds the homes on the Village O Streets, the government entity that truly has jurisdiction has always been Nodaway County’s Polk Township, which is not equipped to maintain city streets.
Health department ends 2022, begins 2023
Nodaway County Health Department Tom Patterson presented his 2023 budget message at the January 25 board meeting. “Actual revenues increased approximately 18 percent between 2021 and 2022, from $568,514 to $670,350. Projected revenues for 2023 are $636,386. “Variations between years are due to fluctuations in federal and state contract dollars,...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
Man hospitalized after car overturns in the snow
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by David J. Reynolds, 21, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on Interstate 29 just before Route CC. The driver lost control in the...
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
County commission approves 2023 budget
The Nodaway County Commissioners approved the projected 2023 income and expenditures during their budget hearing January 26. County Clerk Melinda Patton, as the budgetary official, provided an official budget message. The last three years have brought millions of dollars into the county coffers with federal monies from the CARES Act,...
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
Northwest Missouri man dies when SUV crashes into creek and becomes submerged
A northwest Missouri man died when the vehicle he was driving went off a snow-covered road and overturned into a creek bed. The accident occurred Thursday at 5:30 am four miles south of Union Star. The highway patrol identified the fatality as 38-year-old Justin Hodge of Union Star. Hodge was...
Regents approve master’s degree program for special education; announce presidential finalists
The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents during its regular session January 26 approved the creation of a master of science in education program for special education with certification, in addition to announcing finalists for the university’s presidential role. The new program in the school of education is...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Activity report January 20-26
8:12 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on W. Broadway in Plattsburg. 8:43 a.m.: Animal call on Maple in Plattsburg. 10:25 a.m.: Burglary (not in progress) on Plattsburg St. in Lathrop. 10:32 a.m.: Careless and imprudent driving on 116 Highway in Clinton County. 11:20 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on SE...
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
Police: Kan. woman used gift cards donated to Salvation Army
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft and forgery. On February 3, police began an investigation that focused on the unlawful use of a donation that was intended for the Salvation Army, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This donation was made with gift...
Two jailed after drug bust at Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Officers arrested 51-year-old Ronald Clauson of Hiawatha on...
Coffey Man Arrested On Numerous Charges
A Coffey, Missouri man was arrested on numerous charges Monday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Coffey resident Ricardo A. Tarango was arrested at 1:47 P.M. Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree assault, false imprisonment, a Jackson County felony warrant for amphetamines, being a fugitive from out of state, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
Woman from Union Star injured after car, deer crash
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Towanda J. Isaacs, 51, Union Star, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of Route V. The vehicle struck a deer....
Inmate Death Reported at Buchanan County Jail
ST. JOSEPH, MO – A Buchanan County inmate was found dead inside his cell around 7:20 Saturday evening. Sheriff Bill Puett says 31-year-old William McGaughy was being held in a cell by himself at the time he committed suicide. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful.
