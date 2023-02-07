Read full article on original website
Barton Community College to host non-fiction writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will once again team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Writing Workshop” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library. Those interested in attending via zoom...
Seeking judges for Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
Barton County’s third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is less than a month away. The competition will challenge the youth, encourage the business community to partner with and mentor the younger generation, and create more opportunities for entrepreneurship. Open to any middle school and high school students in Barton County,...
Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program
Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
Barton CC reaches $500K savings with reduced/eliminated book costs
As Barton Community College welcomed the start of 2023, it also welcomed a significant milestone in its efforts to help students save additional dollars. In total, students who have enrolled in classes with no-cost or low-cost course materials have saved over $500,000. These courses are known in higher education as Open Educational Resources (OER).
Accepting applications for Great Bend’s new childcare director
The search for a childcare director for the yet-to-be-built daycare center in Great Bend is now posted, and Great Bend Economic Development is accepting applications. The $1.6 million group daycare will serve up to 59 children and will be located on Farmers Plaza Lane, just south of 10th Street near the K-96 Highway intersection.
Central Kansas Christian Academy installs new security cameras
Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA), a Christian school in Great Bend, recently upgraded its security camera system, thanks to Hammeke Electric, who installed the new equipment. The new system includes 32 high-definition security cameras throughout the facility, replacing the previous camera system. “As many know, security in schools is so...
Barton Dance Theatre to host 'Tango in the Gallery' fundraiser
Due to the popularity of the first installments of Barton Community College’s Barton Dance Theatre’s fundraiser, Dancing with the Cougars,” an additional evening has been added from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the majestic Shafer Gallery. Tickets are $10 per person and classes are capped at 30....
Claflin downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays
A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
Barton Swimming strong in virtual meet against Southwestern Oregon
The Barton Community College swimming teams picked up 27 of the 51 event victories Saturday morning competing in a Virtual Meet against Southwestern Oregon Community College. The Cougars next event is a virtual meet as Barton will conduct their races at the Barton pool on Saturday to be scored in the Iowa Central Midwest Cup. The Cougars will then begin their month-long preparation for the NJCAA Championships held March 1-4 in Buffalo, NY.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
Streets selected for repairs; Great Bend has 24th Street on their radar
When it comes to street maintenance and repairs, there will always be more to do. Each year, the City of Great Bend tackles a large resurfacing project along with smaller chip and crack sealing assignments. When the city announced the 2023 street resurfacing project would focus on a two-block stretch...
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend
Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator
Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
A 'suspenseful' good time with the Great Bend Rec
Not everyone is cut out for hardcore, marathon training sessions at the gym. The Great Bend Rec is offering some fitness alternatives for those that would like to remain active in a less-intense manner. Certified Instructor Dixie Divis is handling a few of those activities, including a pair of suspension training classes that began this week.
Lady Panther bowlers handle Garden City on the road
The Lady Panther bowlers picked up nine of the 13 points possible in Garden City Tuesday. The Great Bend boys were unable to topple the Western Athletic Conference leaders in a 12-1 loss. The Lady Panthers out-rolled the Buffaloes 2,296 to 2,228, thanks in large part to Kaylin Wahlmeier. With...
Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
