Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program

Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Central Kansas Christian Academy installs new security cameras

Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA), a Christian school in Great Bend, recently upgraded its security camera system, thanks to Hammeke Electric, who installed the new equipment. The new system includes 32 high-definition security cameras throughout the facility, replacing the previous camera system. “As many know, security in schools is so...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays

A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Swimming strong in virtual meet against Southwestern Oregon

The Barton Community College swimming teams picked up 27 of the 51 event victories Saturday morning competing in a Virtual Meet against Southwestern Oregon Community College. The Cougars next event is a virtual meet as Barton will conduct their races at the Barton pool on Saturday to be scored in the Iowa Central Midwest Cup. The Cougars will then begin their month-long preparation for the NJCAA Championships held March 1-4 in Buffalo, NY.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend

Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Patzner named new Barton County Administrator

Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

A 'suspenseful' good time with the Great Bend Rec

Not everyone is cut out for hardcore, marathon training sessions at the gym. The Great Bend Rec is offering some fitness alternatives for those that would like to remain active in a less-intense manner. Certified Instructor Dixie Divis is handling a few of those activities, including a pair of suspension training classes that began this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther bowlers handle Garden City on the road

The Lady Panther bowlers picked up nine of the 13 points possible in Garden City Tuesday. The Great Bend boys were unable to topple the Western Athletic Conference leaders in a 12-1 loss. The Lady Panthers out-rolled the Buffaloes 2,296 to 2,228, thanks in large part to Kaylin Wahlmeier. With...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
KANSAS STATE
