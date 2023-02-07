ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Low pay at Nueces County DA's Office leads to high turnover, poor results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that his office is losing some of its most experienced prosecutors due to low-paying salaries. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Fannin Elementary evacuated for burning AC motor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fannin Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday morning. It came as teachers noticed smoke coming out of one of the classrooms. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to the school on Gollihar Road. Captain Cody Eyring with...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested

BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
BISHOP, TX
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Residents Report Potential City Employee Imposters

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The City of Corpus Christi urges citizens to use caution when any person or business requests access to their home. The City has received several reports this week regarding people posing as Corpus Christi Water (CCW) employees or contractors requesting access inside citizens’ homes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Harry Whittington, Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident near Corpus Christi in 2006, dies

AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
