Low pay at Nueces County DA's Office leads to high turnover, poor results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that his office is losing some of its most experienced prosecutors due to low-paying salaries. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case.
Judge in District Attorney removal case sends letter to County Attorney
A letter sent to County Attorney Jenny Dorsey sets forth the procedures for the lawsuit filed to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.
Long-time Nueces County constable announces he is hanging up his badge
Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County. His last day with the county is Feb. 28.
'Grim Reaper Rapist' sentenced to 20 years for brutal 2013 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man dubbed the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' is in jail and sentenced Wednesday for brutal attacks that took place in Aransas Pass in 2013. 40-year-old Adrian Martinez, dubbed the Grim Reaper Rapist for a tattoo he has, was matched to DNA from at least two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape case in Houston.
Feds involved as a third bomb-threat hoax is called into Alice Walmart since December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walmart in Alice was evacuated Wednesday for a third time in the last month-and-a-half after a hoax bomb threat was called into the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. The call came in at about 1:30 p.m., and viewer Rebel...
HEB and Valero provides Corpus Christi funding to purchase new TOTUS cameras
CCPD got a look at the new TOTUS camera that residents in the Coastal Bend can expect to see at major events within the city.
10-year-old calls authorities after mother is shot to death in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputies were called to a home early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1554, west of Alice, in regards to a fatal shooting. Rebecca Letson was found dead in her home by deputies after her 10-year-old daughter called to report the shooting.
Fannin Elementary evacuated for burning AC motor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fannin Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday morning. It came as teachers noticed smoke coming out of one of the classrooms. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to the school on Gollihar Road. Captain Cody Eyring with...
Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested
BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
GPISD dad says students used a 'Whip App' to taunt bi-racial daughter
A Gregory Portland Independent School District father is angry and concerned after he said his daughter told him she was the subject of racial slurs at her middle school.
South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts after improper relationship with student, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who resigned mid-January after allegations of an improper relationship with a student has been arrested, Bishop Police Department officials said. Andrea Peña, 28, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual...
Woman looks to find rightful owner of urn found in Corpus Christi Bay
Ymelda Anaya saw a brown spot out in the bay. She sat and waited, watching the current push the unknown object closer to shore, until close enough to pull from the water.
Corpus Christi Residents Report Potential City Employee Imposters
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The City of Corpus Christi urges citizens to use caution when any person or business requests access to their home. The City has received several reports this week regarding people posing as Corpus Christi Water (CCW) employees or contractors requesting access inside citizens’ homes.
State funded grant helps Kleberg County D.A. clear smuggling cases at quicker rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new state funded grant is helping Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert move cases more quickly when it comes to certain crimes. "The governor and the legislature have made funds available through the border prosecution grant that has enabled us to hire two prosecutors that were able to move those cases," Hubert said.
Island University plans to offer Black studies minor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University has plans to offer one of the few Black history minors offered by any college in the state -- and few in the nation. It's all about inclusion. The inspiration for such a course came from student demands, according to Assistant professor...
Harry Whittington, Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident near Corpus Christi in 2006, dies
AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
US-Mexico border security: The impact of the fentanyl crisis here in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border security and the growing problem of deadly and addictive drugs like fentanyl are high item concerns for Texas politicians. When an officer uncovers drugs being smuggled in during a traffic stop, more than ever, they are having to take extra measures to protect their own lives.
VFW warns of potential scams as veterans apply for PACT Act benefits
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. wants you to be cautious of people looking to cash-in on veteran benefits following the recent passage of the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Vietnam, Gulf War and post 911...
