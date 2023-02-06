ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi truck crash closed I-82 westbound near Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Faux Spring Continues This Weekend, Heavy Mountain Snow Monday!

Tonight, decreasing clouds, light winds and chilly overnight lows in the 20s. The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry. Snow...
YAKIMA, WA

