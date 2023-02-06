Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcrightnow.com
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosecutor's Office facing attorney "crisis" in staffing
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office is facing a looming shortage of prosecuting attorneys. On March 1, the office will be down by 9 attorneys, leaving the office with serious questions.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
nbcrightnow.com
Semi truck crash closed I-82 westbound near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is...
nbcrightnow.com
Faux Spring Continues This Weekend, Heavy Mountain Snow Monday!
Tonight, decreasing clouds, light winds and chilly overnight lows in the 20s. The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry. Snow...
