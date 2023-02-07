ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Health department releases monthly food reports

The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of January. McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority. Non-criticals: Creamer dispenser tubes not cut diagonally, corrected on site (COS). Grease dripping from drain line in break room. Unshielded light bulb in basement dry storage. Taco Johns,...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
3 government entities tackle Maryville’s Village O

Village O subdivision on Maryville’s north side has been an island of “no-man’s land” since its creation many decades ago. While the City of Maryville’s city limits surrounds the homes on the Village O Streets, the government entity that truly has jurisdiction has always been Nodaway County’s Polk Township, which is not equipped to maintain city streets.
MARYVILLE, MO
County commission approves 2023 budget

The Nodaway County Commissioners approved the projected 2023 income and expenditures during their budget hearing January 26. County Clerk Melinda Patton, as the budgetary official, provided an official budget message. The last three years have brought millions of dollars into the county coffers with federal monies from the CARES Act,...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

