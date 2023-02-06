Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae
Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained
The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit
Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
Elle
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
Chris Brown has temper tantrum after losing R&B Album of the Year Grammy
Chris Brown nearly had a conniption after he lost out in the R&B Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Breezy, whose mercurial disposition is the polar opposite of that laid-back nickname, exploded with volcanic intensity — and some would add disrespectfully — after the gold trophy went to Robert Glasper during the 65th Grammys in downtown Los Angeles.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Comments / 1