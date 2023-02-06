Border Correspondent talks drug cartels in communities across the nation

(KMD/KPEJ)- News Nation Border Correspondent Robert Sherman caught up with ABC Big 2 from Montana about the drug cartels operating inside American cities, towns and rural communities.

Sherman touched on some key issues at the southern border and said law enforcement officials confirmed that members of cartels are now living in all 50 states. According to the DEA, it seized more than 50 million fake pills and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl in 2022.

In a report from News Nation, it says the Sinaloa cartel typically smuggles drugs into the U.S. through Texas, Arizona and California.

You can watch the full interview in the video above or watch Cartels in America tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Cuomo for more.

