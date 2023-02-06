ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Border Correspondent talks drug cartels in communities across the nation

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UujJD_0keXhf2200

(KMD/KPEJ)- News Nation Border Correspondent Robert Sherman caught up with ABC Big 2 from Montana about the drug cartels operating inside American cities, towns and rural communities.

Sherman touched on some key issues at the southern border and said law enforcement officials confirmed that members of cartels are now living in all 50 states. According to the DEA, it seized more than 50 million fake pills and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl in 2022.

In a report from News Nation, it says the Sinaloa cartel typically smuggles drugs into the U.S. through Texas, Arizona and California.

You can watch the full interview in the video above or watch Cartels in America tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Cuomo for more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana.  According to an Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan arrested in drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD looking for man accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
MIDLAND, TX
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Enough Fentanyl to ‘kill every American five times over’ seized at the border

Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy