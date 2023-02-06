ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business.

Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans is illegal under both federal and state law. Federal law prohibits knowingly mailing anything that can produce an abortion, while Kansas law requires that birth control like mifepristone have to be administered by the prescribing doctor.

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

This comes just days after a group of 20 state attorneys general came together to warn both CVS and Walgreens that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in their states. This group of attorneys general, like Kobach, warned that CVS and Walgreens are in violation of both federal and state laws.

To read the full letter from Kobach to Gray, see the document below:

Abortion Pill Letter by Matthew Self on Scribd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

