Jujutsu Kaisen Explains the Truth Behind Tsumiki's Identity

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has explained the truth behind Megumi's sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro's, real identity! With the Culling Game only kicking off in full as a result of Megumi and Yuji wanting to enter the deadly tournament as a way to somehow save Megumi's sister, the members of their team have been going all out in their respective fights to get as many points as possible before the deadline. But when they tried to save her, she ended up throwing everyone for a big loop with her response .

Rather than use the points given to her to leave the deadly tournament, the newest chapter of the series saw Tsumiki using her new points to add a new rule to make the game more entertaining for her instead . It's soon revealed that the sister Megumi was trying to save was no longer here as instead, one of the former Cursed Spirits from the past has reincarnated into her body with the intent of taking out Sukuna like many of the others.

What is Tsumiki Fushiguro's True Identity?

Soon after adding the rule that would allow players to freely move across the colonies , Chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals that Tsumiki begins laughing a ton as Megumi realizes the terrible reality. Rather than her abilities being awakened thanks to Kenjaku freeing the Cursed Spirits at the end of the Shibuya Incident, it's revealed that another being reincarnated into her form instead. Using the memories as a vessel, she had been able to trick Megumi to this point.

She soon reveals herself to be named Yorozu, one of the major spirits from the past. Excited for the chance to get to fight for the first time in 1,000 years, she decides to choose Sukuna as her first real opponent in the coming battles. It's revealed that her Cursed Technique gives her insect like wings and the ability to fly, but it's yet to be explained what Yorozu can really do. At the same time, this is really only one of Megumi's problems that he needs to deal with soon.

